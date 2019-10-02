Man Held By Kidnappers, A Week After Daughter Was Abducted

An irony of a sort has played in a family in Imo State as a man found himself in a kidnappers den barely a week after one of her daughters left the criminals dungeon.

The man, (names withheld), of Umukene town in Ohaji/Egbema LGA and his entire family have fled their homes for fear of being captured again by rampaging kidnappers terrorizing communities in Ohaji/Egbema LGA.

Trumpeta learnt that trouble started for the entire family when the last daughter of the house was picked by armed gunmen and carted to unknown destination in the evening hours of last week.

According sources, the young lady who strolled out of the house was caught by armed bandits after shooting sporadically to scare aware villagers at Umukene, Ohaji. The gunmen who came with three motorcycles later fled away with her into the bush near Rivers State boundary community, named Apani.

A week later, the lady was released after the family parted with money. But, it was not yet Uhuru for the family in the hands of the kidnappers as the father was again abducted by the same gang who took away the father.

Trumpeta was told that the man was trailed to one of his palm plantation in the same locality by the suspected gunmen who took him to the same kidnappers den the daughter was kept while in captivity. After shooting to scare away others, the man was bundled onto a motorcycle before they sped off.

Negotiations were on until security operatives from Rivers State moved in to rescue about 14 victims kept at the den in Apani, Rivers State, a boundary town with Imo State.