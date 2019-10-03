ITC Repositioning: Umuahia Park To Re-Open Today • Mgt Reels Out Achievements 

By Onyekachi Eze

The yearning to reposition the Imo State Transport Company, ITC, has gone stronger following the reopening of the Umuahia Park in Abia State, tomorrow.

The Emeka Ariguzo led interim management committee has further recorded giant strides in the promotion of the government’s agency.

According to the information obtained from the Chairman, Ariguzo, by Trumpeta Newspaper, the grand re-opening occasion will be tomorrow Friday, October 4, 2019.

To be presence are; the State commissioner for transport, the SA on transport, IMC members, among other invitees.

In a media parley, Ariguzo said it was in a bid to return ITC to its former glory, adding that they won’t leave any stone unturned.

He said the old Umuahia Park had been moribund for the past 5 years due to poor management.

The chairman averred that in an apparent bid to ensure its effectiveness, they rebuilt and refurbished the park for the gains of the State, welfare of workers and satisfaction of numerous passengers.

While disclosing that the new place is one of the major catchment area situate along the Enugu-Portharcourt road, it would be more accessible to road users.

The Mbaise born technocrat posited that with time, other loading bays would be available.

In a related development, he assured Imolites that within their stay in ITC, they would transform it into an envy of other transportation companies across board.

Also, he called on interested partners or franchise to avail themselves the opportunity, stressing that the ITC before, is no longer the same when it comes to staff warfare and entitlements.

However, Hon Ariguzo plead with Imolites to be patient with the rebuild Imo government, adding that governor Emeka Ihedioha can always be trusted with good leadership and people oriented governance.