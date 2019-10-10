Charley Boy Loses Mum

One of Nigeria’s foremost musician and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as “Charley Boy” has reportedly lost his dear mother, Trumpeta newspaper has learnt.

According to a release made available to this paper yesterday, mother of the popular musician died last Tuesday.

Parts of the release read; “I wish to announce the death of our Mother Mrs Margaret Ntianu Oputa nee Onumonu which occurred Tuesday the 8th of October, 2019.

“My dearest Mother, You couldn’t just wait for me to come back before you sneaked away to the great beyond.

Now all I have are beautiful loving Kodak memories of our times

together.

“You tried for me, for us and many of the people who were privileged to encounter your kindness and your love.

Thank you for allowing me take care of you. “Thank you for being That Great Woman who gave birth to “The Icon, CharlyBoy.

Thank you for teaching me how to care, to love, to live a simple and humble Life.

“Thank you for constantly reminding of my pedigree and my very Rich Heritage.

“I wish you would have waited just one more day, but I guess you didn’t want me to see you go, because as usual I would have talked you out of it, I know we both hate goodbye’s.

“Greet Papa when you see him, tell him I have been holding forth. Gallant as ever.