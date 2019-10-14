COMMUTERS RAISE ALARM OVER HUGE REFUSE DUMP AT RELIEF MARKET

BY ADIELE CHINYERENGOZI GIFT

Imo state citizens who ply the relief road axis have raised alarm over the huge dump of refuse at the relief market.

A commuter who pleaded anonymity complained bitterly, recounting how the dump, not only has bad health implications on people in that area, but a sour sight to behold.

For the commuters, the case is worst, the bad road coupled with the dirt around when it rains, making navigating the road difficult ever as buses will reject plying the road whenever it rains, leaving passersby with no means of transportation.

While acknowledging that there has been tremendous changes ever since His Excellency Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha emerged as the governor of Imo state and they believe that such change will get to relief market as the governor will not overlook the relief market which is one of the biggest market in the state, get out of hand and prone to hazards.

They however, appealed to the governor to come to their aid and use his good office to give the market a face lift and a conducive environment for trading.