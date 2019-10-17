GFEN Tips Nwajiuba For Imo APC Apex Leadership …Call For Conciliation

As the All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo State chapter continues to

struggle to recover from the shock of defeat in the last general elections in the state, a call has gone to the national leadership of the ruling APC to allow, the Minister of Education(State), Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba to lead the party in the state.

The coordinator of Great Friends of Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba, GFEN, Hon. Clifford Akalonu(Mayor) who made the call yesterday in Owerri during a chat with newsmen, argued that the Minister remains the only person that has the valid political credentials to lead the party out of the present woes.

He explained that the widespread insinuation in the media about alleged scrambling for the soul of the APC in Imo State by the likes Sen. Rochas Okorocha and Chief Hope Uzodimma is uncalled for and advised the APC national leadership to save the party from further distress by doing the needful in the state chapter of the party. According to him, the APC in Imo needs to be rescued from its ugly past for it to be able to relaunch itself in the state and take its pride of place as an opposition force to reckon with in the state, currently led by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. The coordinator described Hon. Nwajiuba as a core insider in the APC family at the national level given his position as a minister and above all a loyalist of the presidency who can effectively use his vantage position to connect the state chapter of the party to the national grid of the ruling party in Abuja. He added that Nwajiuba, a former member of the House of Representatives for Okigwe South, having garnered sufficient experience over the years in politics added to his youthful and charismatic disposition stands a better chance to perform better in rebuilding the APC in Imo than all the other contenders. His words, “Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba is the right man to rebuild APC in Imo. He is young, vibrant and experienced as far as Imo politics is concerned. The Honourable Minister has all it takes to reposition the party, because he is a fair minded fellow, with wide reach in terms of connection within the party at the national level.

“Above all, recall what happened in the last general elections in Imo State. APC failed woefully because of intraparty wrangling. We all know those who masterminded and spearheaded the trouble that made the party to lose the governorship and other positions and Hon. Nwajiuba was not one of them. He belongs to none of the warring factions in Imo APC. So is just a good loyal party man.

“Those who created and led the rival factions/camps that destroyed the fortunes of the party in the last elections have no moral justification to want to lead the party now. There leadership will only continue and complicate the internal crisis rocking the party and that would amount to destroying the party further.

“Only a man like Hon. Nwajiuba, who is neutral in the circumstance, can lead the party to true reconciliation and bring about the needed harmony and conducive environment that would return the APC to power in Imo State.”

He urged members of the party in Imo to rally support for the minister

to enable the party move to the next level pointing out that APC and the state in general stand a better chance to benefit from the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, if Nwajiuba is chosen as APC apex leader in Imo State.