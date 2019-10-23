Uche Nwosu’s Camp In Disarray Over Supreme Court Removal of AA Party

The political camp of Chief Uche Nwosu, the Governorship candidate of Action Alliance AA in the 2019 Imo Governorship has been thrown into disarray and mourning.

This is as a result of a Supreme Court judgment which invalidated the candidature of Uche Nwosu as posturing via AA as a party.

The Supreme Court in its ruling on Tuesday in Abuja dismissed the Appeal Court judgment which affirmed that Nwosu is the Governorship candidate of AA.

With this declaration by the Supreme Court, which is the highest Court in the land, Chief Uche Nwosu as AA Governorship candidate has been rendered illegal and lacks authority.

Uche Nwosu ran his Governorship election under AA and came second in the general election with Governor Emeka Ihedioha the winner of the election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

Nwosu joined some other Governorship candidates to challenge Ihedioha’s elections which was dismissed by Tribunal for lack of merit.

Uche headed to the Appeal Court to challenge Tribunal affirmation of Ihedioha as the authentic elected Governor of Imo State.

However, with the latest development from the Supreme Court which stated that Uche Nwosu was not a candidate of AA, it therefore means that his case in the Appeal Court in his capacity as AA candidate has suffered authencity.

Meanwhile, Uche Nwosu’s followers have been thrown into shock, as most of them are yet to recover from the judgment which has shattered Uche Nwosu’s chances of clinging on litigation to parade as AA Governorship candidate.

One of Media Aides of Nwosu when contacted, pleaded to be left alone by TRUMPETA until he reaches his Boss for latest on Supreme Court judgment.