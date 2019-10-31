Owerri Popular Lawyer, Ehieze Dies Days After Fixing Wife’s Burial Date

A popular Imo State based Lawyer, Barrister Okey Ehieze is reported dead. The news of his demise filtered into Wednesday and instantly threw members of the Nigeria Bar Association NBA, Imo State branch into shock and mourning.

The news of his death was incredible to his friends and relations as the late Okey Ehieze was still battling over the death of his wife, Lady Anuli Ehieze, whose burial date was fixed for this November by his now late husband.

Okey and Anuli Ehieze left behind four children, who have been made orphan by the sudden death of father and mother.

Okey Ehieze is a brilliant and dogged Lawyer who was thrown into the public domain during the “Agbiaogwu saga” where over two hundred Lawyers appeared for him in an Owerri High Court some years ago.

Speaking to Trumpeta, Bar Emperor Iwuala described Ehieze’s dead as a tragedy which not only visited the Ehieze family of Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo State, but to all Lawyers in Imo State.

Bar Kessinger Ikoku, who described Ehieze as a brother, role model and friend lacked words to describe the situation only said “I am still in shock. Later I will talk to you” he told Trumpeta reporter.

A friend of the late lawyer, Prof CONA Asinu-Anosike told Trumpeta that a Legal giant has fallen in Imo State, adding that Ehieze would be missed because of pragmatism and uprightness as both a Lawyer and a private citizen.

The Editor-in-Chief of Trumpeta Newspaper, Hon Henry Ekpe sympathized with the Ehieze family, NBA Imo State chapter, the people of Isiala Mbano and Imo State for losing such a Legal luminary.

“Okey Ehieze was a young man. But achieved a lot before his death, both as a Lawyer as social Being who made friends across board. But I am more pained that he would not live to bury the wife. And now the children are orphans” Ekpe lamented.