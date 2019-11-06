A week After Her Abduction, Justice Iheme Nwosu Yet To Regain Freedom

After one week Imo State born Justice Chioma Iheme Nwosu was abducted by unknown gunmen, the Appeal Court Justice is yet to regain her freedom.

Justice Iheme was kidnapped couple of days ago at Benin Agbor road in Edo State by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers who according to reports forced her driver to stop, killing his police orderly while the Justice was hurriedly whisked into the hoodlums vehicle to an unknown destination.

Several calls and appeals so far made by Monarchs and civil right groups including the Edo lawmakers 3- day boycott of courts in protest of the female Justice kidnap seems to have fallen into deaf ear as Trumpeta gathered that nothing has been head from the abductors, Justice Iheme-Nwosu was the chairman of the three-man panel sitting on the appeals arising from the 2019 state and National Assembly elections in Edo State.

The incident Trumpeta gathered happened barely weeks after gunmen also kidnapped the Chief Medical Director of Irrua Special Hospital, Prof Okogbeini.

The wife of Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC Director, Mrs Francisca Okhiria and a school principal who sustained injuries, whose orderly was also killed in a foiled kidnap attempt.

Recently Imo monarchs also joined the clarion call for the release of the Appeal Court Justice Pleading with the federal government expressing their displeasure over the kidnap of their daughter.