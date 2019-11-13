Bricklayer in Danger List After Hammer Pierced Neck

It was a sad and horrible day for an unnamed 35 year old Bricklayer who encountered a dangerous accident at his place of work in Owerri, Imo State.

Although details of the gorry incident which happened on Tuesday is yet o be fully ascertained by Trumpeta but reports emanating from the Federal Medical Center Owerri where the man is receiving treatment suggests that he Fell From a one Storey-Building where he was working for his daily living and Had His Neck Pierced through by Hammer in a horrible and gorry manner leaving him in great danger.

“A 35 year old bricklayer had doctors working at FMC Owerri to thank for his life.

“The Bricklayer who accidentally fell off from a Storey building while at work and landed with his left lateral anterior Neck, on a hammer standing on the ground with the handle facing upwards.

“ This pierced via the anterior and exited on the posterior.

“Dr. Ibekwe Nnaemeka, the senior registrar on call when the patient was brought at about 10.30pm led the medical team that performed the operation that saved the man’s life and as at yesterday’s morning when checked, patient was doing well” a source told Trumpeta.