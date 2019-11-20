Over 300 Imo Principals, Administrators Trained on Digital Application Program

By Onyekachi Eze

No fewer than three hundred Principals and Administrators in the education sector in Imo State have been trained in Digital Appreciation Program, DAP.

This is in continuation of the move by the State government through the ministry of Technology Development to get Imo citizens, especially youths and civil servants equipped with Information Communication Technology and modern gadgets.

The training is sponsored by Digital Bridge Institute, a training arm of the National Communications Commission, NCC, in partnership with Imo State government.

Having certified the first batch few weeks back, the second batch commenced on November 18, ending on November 22, 2019, which is been held at the premises of the Imo State University, Owerri.

In an unscheduled visit to the training center on Tuesday, the State Commissioner for Technology Development, Nze Meekam Mgbenwelu congratulated them for being beneficiaries, adding that the government of Emeka Ihedioha is committed to the development of education.

He stated that they are making sure technology penetrates in the nook and cranny of the State, down to the LGAs.

“We are taking technology to the LGAs. Our children do not have to come all the way to Owerri from far away LGAs to be trained. That is why we are committed to getting virtually everybody trained”.

“We are very lucky that our governor is concerned about education, and as the ranking State in literacy, we must uphold that tempo, if not add it up”, he said.

Mgbenwelu also disclosed that they are on serious talk for more partners who would join hands with the administration of Ihedioha in getting people trained.

He commended Leo Stan Ekeh for training over 5400 Imo Jambites, while calling on others to queue up either with the provision of computer sets or possible support base.

The Oru West born technology guru revealed that not more than 200 women have been trained in computer coding, 1200 in Basic Computer Training, among others.

Commenting, Emeka Nzieh (DAP Coordinator), Chikwendu O. Nnawuotu, Mrs. Ijeoma Mary Ugochukwu (instructors), and Jenny Chisom Opara (Coordinator of the program) submitted that the program is a right step in a right direction.

They disclosed that at the end of the training, they will be given allowances, and issued certificates.

Some of the trainees who spoke to Trumpeta Newspaper, Oguamanam Kelechi (Ahiazu Mbaise), Mrs Madu Olive C., and Mrs. Emechebe Caroline (Ideato North) lauded the organizers of the program.

They submitted that the training would avail them the opportunity to basic computer knowledge, especially in the delivery of their education content.