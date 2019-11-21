Stop Distracting Ihedioha-Ibe Tells Litigants

The Honourable Member Representing Obowo State constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly has made a passionate call on all Litigants in the Governorship election Panels for Imo State to stop further destabilization of the State by unnecessary litigation and Appeals.

To what end are these endless litigations? In the view of Rt. Hon. Barr. Kennedy Chidozie Ibeh (Nke-Nke Enyi Ndi Obowo), “The Governor of the State has shown sufficient signs of preparedness and readiness to take Imo State to her next necessary level.”

The Honourable Member further holds that “Even under these litigations, Governor Ihedioha has remained committed to the State and Imo People. He has redeemed the institutions of the State within this short period and has very carefully selected quality appointees to man them. Checkout the Commissioners, the SSAs and SAs, all of unquestionable credentials. He quickly introduced Treasury Single Account (TSA) and also subscribed to Open Government Initiatives. As a Member of the House of Assembly, I see the quality of Executive Bills coming in and being passed, they all signal imminent positive change and expressive loyalty to Rule of Law. I see a complete shift from what almost became the norm, I see Governance as it is tailored and envisaged by the constitution. I am happy to be associated with Gov. Ihedioha’s Government and we must do all to ensure this Government gains roots”.

The Ranking Honourable Member further took a one by one analysis of all the Guber Candidates still jostling for the soul of Imo State in the courts and posited that “non is comparable to Gov. Ihedioha in quality and demonstration of readiness to drive Imo unto enviable height. Gov. Ihedioha amongst all the Guber Candidates in the 2019 General elections is one every right thinking Imo son and daughter will be proud to call his or her Governor. He is well educated, he has served in various Renounced and verifiable capacities before contesting elections, of course, a three term Member of the Federal House of Representatives, a former Presiding officer of the Federal House of Representatives, undoubtedly a fine politician with demonstrated passion for development and a modest man.”

Hon. Ibeh went back on memory lane and posited that “We all know where Imo is coming from in the past 8 years so we must sincerely tell ourselves the truth without bias that Imo needs honest and articulate rebuilding. Imo is a creature of the Constitution hence cannot be run without recourse to the extant laws and due process. Gov. Ihedioha’s credentials is a sure way out of the long show of shame. Imo cannot be left in the National and international map as a subject for jesting and ridiculing”.

Hon. Kennedy Ibeh is of the view that litigations should stop in the interest of Imo State, that, “the resources expended by all the parties to these suits if deployed to Imo State can seal off all these pot holes on our roads if nothing else. The Governor should be encouraged and allowed to concentrate.”

Hon. Ibeh expressed confidence that “the Appeal court will certainly uphold the well considered judgments of the Tribunal as that is the genuine aspiration of Imo people. The votes cast in Imo in the last General elections regardless of political Party affiliations, clearly indicates that Imo people desired liberty so change became imminent, change we went for and change we got working for and mobilizing votes for Gov. Ihedioha’s victory. The votes of the people counted so we must move forward as a State. We cannot afford to waste our development opportunity while the term is fast counting”.

For now, Imo does not want any other than this one we worked for and delivered. So let’s bury our selfish interest to realize our collective prosperity. Imo is bigger than all of us Barr. Kennedy noted.