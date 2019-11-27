IMHA Education Committee Visits College of Nursing, Midwifery Orlu Weeps Over Poor Structures

Onyinyechi Amakaulo

Hon Philip Ejiogu Member Representing Owerri North State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA),who doubles as the House Committee Chairman on Education , on Tuesday visited Imo State College of Nursing and Midwifery Orlu with other members of the committee on an oversight function.

Speaking during the visit, the House Committee Chairman on Education, Hon Ejiogu said the visit was to ascertain the quality of education in the institution, even as he observed that the subvention given to the institution is only enough for payment of salaries.

According to him,”the subvention cannot take care of the institutions pressing needs it’s not enough for equipping the ICT hall and maintaining of the Hostels among others.

The vibrant lawmaker further said the visit was not only to access and ascertain the standard of education in the college but to find a way to provide possible solution and better reposition the citadel of learning.

Hon Ejiogu also noted that the level of dilapidation is too high noting that the government needs to intervene so as to remedy the situation at hand for a better education of the students.

“Nursing education is a serious business so all that is needed to put it right has to be done to avoid bringing out bad result”.

The Owerri North lawmaker further stated that the college does not generate enough Internal generated revenue (IGR) for the state , saying government has a lot of work to do, to bring up the standard of education and to help them in the forthcoming accreditation that is coming up soon .

He also assured that the rebuild Imo Government will do it best to make sure that the school is back to life even though according to him government lack funds now to do that , adding that the past government did little or nothing for the school to stand for a test of time.

Other Members of the committee present during the visit were Hon Eddy Obinna Member representing Aboh Mbaise , Hon China Iwuanyanwu Member for Nwangele State Constituency, Hon Pascal Okolie of Orlu Constituency and Mrs Ann Martins as clerk of the committee.

Also speaking the Acting Register Mr Everest who represented the provost Mrs Princess Duru said that the college needs financial approval to enable them carry out day to day activities of the institution

He told the lawmakers that the institution needs financial approval on already request made for the Nursing and Midwifery Council Visitation to enable them access the human and material resources available in Imo State College of Nursing Sciences which according to him is getting late.

Ag Register further added that the college needs increase in the admission quota of the institution saying that financial approval for NBTE accreditation is coming up early next year for ND/HND Nursing

Mr Everest also mentioned that the college ICT, furniture, Landscaping of the college and financial approval for accreditation of Midwifery Department will be of great value if given to the institution by the state government saying that timely intervention is of the essence for a better education of the students.