Ag Owerri Municipal Chair, Ken, Oweaya, Lead Delegation To Late Oprah’s Family

BY ONYEANANAM EDMUND/CHIDINMA

The acting Chairman of PDP, Hon. Ken Njoku and Owerri Municipal Leader, Chief Sir Dr. Christian OweayaAnukam, Agbawodike Izu Owere on Sunday led members of the Municipal people’s Democratic Party, PDP to commiserate with the Opara family of Aforajala Nguru over the demise of, one of Governor Ihedioha’s strongest aide and PDP LGA Chairman, Owerri Municipal, Sir. Okechukwu Opara fondly called Oprah.

The Community leader hosted a meeting of Local Government party faithful which featured deliberations on the sustenance of peace prior to the condolence visit, as well as matters arising on the administration of the Party’s new Owerri ward one. He hinted that the LGA Chairman convened the meeting of executives, noting that he agreed to help address burning issues in New Owerri, ward one.

Chief Oweaya, Agbawodike Izu Owere while consoling the family of the deceased, described the death of late Oprah as hurtful. He urged the wife of the deceased to hold on to God and reassured that the Party will not abandon late Oprah’s family, adding that God will give them the strength to bear the loss.

The Owerri Municipal apex leader also told newsmen after leading the delegation back to his compound that PDP as a party have resolved to ensure peace and high level of co-operation at the state, local government, zone and grassroot levels.

He said, “Today, we gathered together to address crucial matters at the LGA level, concerning new Owerri, ward one, I addressed everyone present at the LGA meeting convened by the LGA Chairman. There and then, I called aggrieved members to order and promised to take up the matters arising as a leader in new Owerri because I don’t want the party to be in chaos especially now that we are mourning Oprah”.

He said the whole Local Government executive Council members were present at the meeting including a zonal member, Honourable Benneth Mere, Chairman of all Chairmen, Comr. Onyi Ejihe Lekwuwa, LGA Woman Leader, Mrs. Anokwuru Ifeoma, Ward Chairman, Chief a. A. Enweremadu, Interim Management Committee Chairman Representing New Owerri Ward One, Hon. Anozike Sylvanus, Acting LGA Chairman, Hon. Ken Njoku among others.

The Community leader said he used the opportunity to task Executive council members of the Party on the need to enact strict procedures geared towards sustaining Peace in the Party.

He also said, “I said we will not respond to any issue until our late brother, Oprah is buried. He died in active service and has served in several capacities. The members of the party unanimously agreed that the meeting called was for no other reason but that of peace. New Owerri ward one will continue to meet in my residence to strengthen bonds and to ensure that their late leader is buried. We will go there to accord him full respect”.