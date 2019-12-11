Ohaji Youths Pass Vote of Confidence on ISOPADEC MD, Chairman, Thanks Ihedioha For Funding

The entire youths of Ohaji under the auspice National Congress of Ohaji Youth NACOY after its national Congress held on 7th of Dec 2019, at Town school Assa, Ohaji/Egbema L.G.A passed a vote on confidence on the Managing Director, Engr and the Chairman of the board, Barr Magnus Obido, who happens to be a son of the soil. Speaking during the Congress, the National President, Comrade Ugorji Emmanuel Chinonye stated that, the people’s MD, as the Managing Director is fondly called by the entire Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta, is a man of little words with numerous actions. According to the NACOY President, ISOPADEC is wearing a new look now, they staff are punctual to work. The MD has invoked discipline among the workers and his Agricultural programme is gradually boosting the economy of the oil and gas region. The commission has keyed into the Rebuild Agenda of the Imo State Government in totality. The commission under the amiable leadership of Bar Magnus Chibuisi Obido as the Chairman and Engr Okwousha as MD is actually the ISOPADEC we bargained for. They need to keep doing their best and disregard any form of distraction.

We also want to use this medium to thank the God given Governor of Imo State, for finding our brother (Rt Hon Engr Alphosus Irona) worthy to deputize him .We also thank them for releasing completely the oil derivation fund to the commission. The commission can now execute monumental projects.

Speaking further, the number one youth in Ohaji said, “So many remarkable things about this present Government have shown that Ohaji actually have a place in this Government. The appointment of Bar CHIBUISI M. OBIDO as Chairman ISOPADEC governing board, Dr C kerunwa as Chairman Adapalm board, Hon Emeka Alihie as a Commissioner in ISOPADEC governing board, and SSA to the Deputy Governor on Special Duties in the person of Hon Emmanuel Emenike and the appointment of Bar Thaddeus Oloko as the S.A on youth to Managing Director of ISOPADEC. Are some of the laudable signs of a good tiding.

“We thank the Deputy Governor, His Excellency Rt Hon Engr Gerald .A. Irona for his efforts towards rebranding the youth of Ohaji /Egbema and Oguta.

“Bringing developments to the oil rich zone and ensuring that ISOPADEC is properly funded, are some of the good things the Deputy Governor has attracted”

On the shutting down of activities of Oil firms in the area, the President revealed that the affected companies failed to undertake the corporate responsibilities expected of them. The President further disclosed that the Oil companies negate the principle of local content and failed to discuss with the host communities but chose to play pranks with divide and rule tactics.

Finally the President warned the entire youths of Ohaji that on no account should any properties of the Government be vandalized mostly now that the present Government has decided to give electrify supply to the oil rich zone, “Any youth find in such act will be dealt with” he warned.