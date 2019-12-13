Okekpe Kelechi Marks Birthday In Style

It was glitz and glamour at the residence of one the illustrious son’s of Agbama Olokoro in Umuahia South LGA, Abia State, Mr. Okekpe Kelechi Nnamdi Chris who marked his birthday on the 5th of December, 2019 at Istanbul, Turkey.

The energetic young man who spoke to Trumpeta extravaganza in a merry mood, expressed gratitude to God Almighty for adding yet another year to his life as It marked a memorable day for him.

According to Mr. ‘KC’ as he is fondly called by friends and colleagues “every 5th of December is a special day for me to look back and thank God for all the wonderful things he has done in my life. I know my family is not here to celebrate with me, but I have my friends and well wishers gathered around me, its an honor” he said.

Mr. Kelechi prayed for God’s continued abundance in his endeavors and promise a more elaborate birthday bash in 2020.

Friends and well wishers who graced the event described the gentle man as a hardworking person, full of life and they prayed God’s favor upon his life and wished him many more fruitful years ahead.