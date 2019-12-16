Murder of 3 How Community chased away police before killing suspect

By Stevenie Michaels

Fresh revelation has emerged on how youths of Nempi community in Oru West LGA, Imo State chased away police officers before pouncing on a mentally deranged young man called Chigozie Orusa, who allegedly used a machete to hack down 9 people in the area before being disarmed, killed and set ablaze by irrigate youths.

Trumpeta was reliably informed that after the ugly incident when nomalcy returned to the village that men of Nigeria police came and tried to stop the youths from setting Orusa ablaze but was driven away by the angry youths, before the boy’s family took his ashe’s away for undisclosed reason.

It was gathered that the young man who was formally resident and trading in Onitsha, started showing signs of mental imbalance. His erratic behavior necessitated his being brought back to his village. Despite the fact that the illness continued, his family did not check him into any psychiatric home for treatment.

Very early in the morning of the 8th of December, Chigozie lost all grip of his already depleted mental self, armed with a machete, he besieged everyone he could locate and before help could come, he succeeded in decapitating 9 people among whom are 7 members of his own family including his grandfather, the third wife of his grandfather and five of his cousins. Two unfortunate neighbors who came to help were also killed.

Speculation have been rife about the origin of Chigozie’s mental illness; while some claimed that his inordinate quest for fast riches led him to joining a secret cult and went mad when he couldn’t meet up with their demands. Another group said that, his intake of hard drugs turned him into a violent mad man.