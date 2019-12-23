Okigwe North Rerun Litmus Test for Ihedioha – Youths

Youths from Okigwe North federal constituency have said that the January 25 rerun election in the federal constituency is a litmus test for the state governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

The youths operating on the aegis of Okigwe North Youth Volunteers Assembly said the Peoples Democratic Party could not afford to lose the first election that would be held in the state since Ihedioha became governor.

The group’s leader, Okere Madu said that it would be disastrous for PDP going to 2023 if PDP led by the state governor allows All Progressives Congress to rig the January 25 rerun.

According to the youth leader, APC had concluded plan to rig the rerun so as to send dangerous signal that PDP is not on ground in the state.

He said that the January 25 rerun election is more of Ihedioha’s election than anybody else.

Madu said that how PDP flies at the rerun election would be adjudged on the governor’s popularity, acceptability and capacity.

He said “the January 25 rerun election in Okigwer North is a litmus test for Governor Emeka Ihedioha. APC wants to rig the rerun so as to send bad signal that the governor and PDP are not on ground ahead of the 2023 governorship election.

“It is more of the governor’s election. PDP can’t afford to succumb to APC. PDP must show capacity and ensure that its candidate, Obinna Onwubuariri is delivered. PDP can’t surrender Okigwe zone to APC. The governor must see this election as a litmus test for his capacity, polarity and ahead of the 2023 showdown. “