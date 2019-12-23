PDP Scribe, Ray Emeana, Wife Celebrates 25 Wedding Anniversary In Grand Style

It was a gathering of who-is-who for the 25th wedding anniversary of the state secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Imo, Hon Nze Ray Emeana and his lovely Wife Uche last Saturday.

Apart from crème de la crème drawn from all walks of life, it was a meeting of the timber and calibre of the political class, play writers and artistes including well wishers from Owerri zone and beyond.

The church service was at the sacred Heart parish Akwakuma before the event moved to landmark event centre, New Owerri.

Chairman of the occasion was Chief Ikedi Ohakim with special guests which include the Governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

The Owerri North political stakeholders were also available including Dr (Mrs) Kema Chikwe.