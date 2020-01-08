Invasion of Imo LGAs, Height of Illegality, Brigandage- Says Eze Mayor

The Special Adviser (SA) to Imo State Governor, on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Mayor Eze has described as the worst impunity ever visited on Imo State, the invasion of Imo State LGAs by members of a faction of All Progressive Congress, APC in the State.

Speaking in his office yesterday, the former member of the House of Representatives said that Imo should be jubilating the exit of APC from Imo Government House, as their act of brigandage knows no bound.

He said that APC represents everything evil, as the party relishes in impunity, chaos and mayhem, rather than Peace and Rule of Law.

Eze Mayor wondered how a Group of hoodlums, masquerading as members of a political party could take Laws into their hands and unleash destruction on the peace-loving people of Imo State.

The Special Adviser asked the rationale behind APC storming Imo LGAs when its purported litigation against the dissolution of Imo Councils by Governor Emeka Ihedioha is still before the court.

“Now, since they claimed they filed a case in court over the matter, why can’t they be patient enough for the wheel of justice to take its course instead of taking to brigandage?” Eze Mayor asked.

He said that even as the perpetrators of the evil acts layed claim to a supreme court judgment, it baffles many that up till date no one has seen a copy of the said judgment.

He however thanked Imo people and the workers in the LGAs whom he said stoutly resisted the failed invasions, adding that even if somebody forcefully gains entrance into an office, does that make such a person the rightful Executive of the office.

He said that Imo workers who resisted the APC miscreants know that a return of APC to Imo LGAs will return Imo workers to 70% payment of salaries, and endless arrears of pension allowances.

Mayor Eze thanked Chief Marcon Nlemigbo, the authentic chairman of Imo APC for washing the hands of his members off the brigandage that took place in Imo LGAs, adding that a well organized party will always ask its members to obey rule of law and not taking laws into their hands.

On the appointment of Interim Management Committees for the Twenty Seven LGAs in Imo, Mayor Eze said that Governor Ihedioha only obeyed the Imo House of Assembly in sacking the former chairmen after the House of Assembly recommended their suspension after indictment for Financial Corrupt Practices.

“Governor Emeka Ihedioha did not illegally remove the Council Chairmen, but rather followed sections 4,5,6, of the Local Government Administration Law No 28 of 2019 of Imo State administration Law No15 of 2000 (as amended) and other enabling Laws by extending the suspension of the Council Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Councillors as recommended by the Eight House of Assembly” he