Late PDP Chieftain Oprah Goes Home January 17

On Friday, January 17, 2020, the remains of Sir Engr Okechukwu Opara (Opra) will be laid to rest in his home Obibi, Nguru in Aboh Mbaise LGA, Imo State.

Before his death Opra, as he was fondly called, was the chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Owerri Municipal Council, as well as the chairman of Traffic control and Motor Parks in the Imo State capital city.

Opra was a strong ally of the incumbent Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha whom he worked hard in making sure he emerged as Governor of Imo State.

According to information released by the Burial Committee led by Hon Ahumibe, former Owerri Municipal Council Chairman, Sir Opara will go home on his final journey on earth on January 17, 2020, which commences from Aladinma Mortuary Owerri by 7am , then a stop-over at Owerri Municipal Council headquarter, before the burial Train proceeds to St Pauls Anglican Church, Obibi Nguru, Aboh Mbaise LGA, for the funeral service.

His body will be lowered to mother earth in his compound.

Opra is married with children.

“We shall miss him. It was unfortunate he died when he ought to enjoy for his sweat in making sure PDP won the 2019 Imo Governorship election. But God knows the best” Chief Henry Ekpe, the National Deputy Financial Secretary of PDP told our Reporter.