Ochasi Peoples Assembly (OPA) Orlu LGA Congratulates Onwa Oyoko

By Onyeananam Chidinma

An apex group under the aegis, Ochasi Peoples Assembly (OPA) in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, has congratulated His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma (Onwa Oyoko) and his Deputy Prof Placid Njoku for their victory at the Supreme Court and swearing in as Governor and Deputy Governor of the State.

According to a release signed by the president Chief Ndubuisi Ohia (Chukwubuteuzo), it was revealed that the victory is a Divine call of duty, it reads “we, Ochasi Peoples Assembly (OPA) Orlu LGA, wish to congratulate you our able Governor, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma (Onwa Oyoko) and your Deputy Prof Placid Njoku on your Supreme Court victory and swearing in as the Governor and Deputy Governor of Imo State. Your victory is Divine and call to Duty this auspicious time in our nascent democracy, we rejoice with other teaming Imolites on this victory and assumption of office. Bravo your Excellency as we wish you a very pleasurable and fruitful tenure”.