Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation Celebrates ‘OGEMANO’ on Her Birthday

The management and staff of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation in conjunction with Elkanah Onyeali Football Academy celebrates the delectable, adorable and beautiful wife of their vice president, Mrs Ogechi Chioma Njoku

‘OGEMANO’ who on Tuesday February 4th, 2020 added another year to her life.

Speaking to Trumpeta sports desk, the President of EOCF, Comrade Obidinma Onyeali described ‘OGEMANO’ as she is fondly called by her husband, Engr Kelechi Njoku ‘MANO’, as a virtues woman who’s love for mankind is commendable and worthy of emulation.

He said prayed that the Good Lord will continue to guide and protect her and the family as well as bless her with many more years filled with happiness and joy.

“On behalf of EOCF and the football Academy, i wish our dear lovely and admirable wife a happy birthday day and many more blissful years ahead.

In their own words, the Chairman and Secretary of Elkanah Onyeali FC Academy, Mr Chijioke Uche Amadi ‘Aguiyi’ and Mr Sampson Orji congratulated the celebrant whom they affirmed is a worthy wife that deserves to be celebrated in a special way.

Her husband and vice president of the Academy, Engr Kelechi ‘MANO’ simply described the wife as ‘Amiable’ and thanked God for adding another wonderful year to the life of her sweat partner, adoring and caring mother of their lovely children praying for God’s undying favour and blessings upon her.

She also prayed for God to sustain the joy and love upon their family wishing her a happy birthday and many more.