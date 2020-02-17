Nwangele PDP Stakeholders Reiterate Solidarity with Ihedioha



The Nwangele Local Government Area chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Imo State has expressed fresh solidarity with Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON.

The party rose from a stakeholders meeting Saturday, February 15, 2020 held at the “Dobis Heritage” country home of Dr. Johnbosco Ikenna Nkpadobi in Amaigbo, raising a communiqué in the reiterated their unflinching support and solidarity for the PDP leader, who was on January 14 ousted as the governor of Imo State by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The Nwangele PDP Stakeholders Forum in the communiqué stated in summary the achievements of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha in his seven months tenure as Imo governor.

Speaker upon speaker heaped encomiums on the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, stressing that his seven months displayed that he has the capacity to rebuild Imo State.

Ultimately, the stakeholders unanimously restated their resolve to continue their support for Rt. Hon. Ihedioha, especially now that he is passing through the travails of correcting the injustice meted out to him and Imo PDP at the Supreme Court.

They restated that political intrigues and inconsistencies notwithstanding, Nwangele still remains a PDP LGA.

On the rumours that Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, the member representing Nwangele State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly has collapsed Nwangele PDP into Imo APC which he recently defected to, Nwangele PDP described it as the figment of the imaginations of those peddling such lies and falsehood. They stated that for obvious reasons, they distance the party and themselves from the lawmaker.

They stated that as far as Nwangele PDP is concerned, Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu is on his own as he cannot prove that he has collapsed Nwangele PDP into APC.

Present at the meeting were the host, Dr. Johnbosco Ikenna Nkpadobi, Barr. Charles Nnorom – Chairman, Hon. Remigius Onuoha – Secretary, Hon. Chief Ezekiel Chukwukere, Hon. MCK Ezeogu, Hon. Emma Egbujuoh, Hon. Ogubundu Nwadike, Ichie Nkpadobi Daniel, Hon. Chief Melody Mbamara, Hon. Chief Onyinye Azuiñe, Chief Chibuike Onyejiaka, Chief Sabinus Amadi, Chief Uzogor Silas Ezenwa, Eziada Hon. Mrs. Gertrude Obiefule, Barr. Ukaga Justus, Hon. Iwuchukwu C.J, Hon. Jonathan Ubajekwe, Comrade Nwadike Orient, Engr. Ukaegbu Christopher, Chy Joy Kerian, Collins Meje, Dike Okey Charles, Ugo Barnes Azuiñe, Ihejirika Ijeoma, Hon. Onyeka Titus, Hon. Moses Ihetu, and a host of others.