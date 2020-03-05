Prof Maurice Iwu”s Drug For Corona Virus Undergoing Test In USA

Tunji Adedeji

The Imo born ex chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC Prof Maurice Iwu may have discovered a cure for coronavirus known as Covid -19 if information making the round is anything to go by.

According to the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonanya Onu confirmation that the United States of America is conducting tests on a ‘chemical compound’ isolated by the erudite Professor is seen as a possible cure for coronavirus.

Onu dismissed reports suggesting that Iwu had found a cure for the disease, adding that his initial finding was that the compound could cure SARS.

According Onu , “They are testing it in the US to confirm whether this could be a cure for Covid -19 or SARS.”

