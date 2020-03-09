Uzodinma’s SDGs Aide,Ude Assumes Office



Activities normally take place in Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs located on the ever busy Owerri-PortHacourt Road, Owerri,Imo State will soon kick off as the newly appointed SA to the governor, Hon. Mrs. Christina Ude has officially assumed duties.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday immediately after addressing her staff, Hon. Mrs. Ude disclosed her readiness to move Imo SDGs to a greater height thanking Governor Hope Uzodinma for giving her the opportunity to contribute her quota towards developing Imo State.

She pointed out that she met nothing in the SDGs except two vehicles, but will make sure that Imo people enjoy the best of SDGs under her watch.

The SDGs Aide to the governor informed that she will soon unveil her blueprints so as to touch eventually the seventeen point’s agenda of the government agency.