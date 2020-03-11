Newsday Express Publisher, Duruanyim Stanley Losses Father



The publisher of Newsday Express Newspaper, Comrade Duruanyim Stanley has lost his father, Ezinna Jude Duruanyim to the cold hands of death, we authoritatively gathered.

The news of the demise was confirmed by the publisher through a press release he personally signed and made available to our news desk.

According Duruanyim Stanley, “my father’s death was unexpected, though he was briefly sick but his death certainly, was not part of our bargain”.

His late father who was fondly called JDD while alive according to him, would be remembered for his countless contributions to the growth of his community and the Church.

Before his death, Late Ezinna Jude Duruanyim was a community leader who devoted his life to the services of God and humanity.