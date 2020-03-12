SUBEB Officials In Trouble, As Assembly Summons



By Onyekachi Eze

Top management officials of the Imo State Universal Basic Education Board, IMSUBEB, may have entered into a serious trouble, if information obtained by Trumpeta Newspaper is considered.

The Board according to a resolution by the State House of Assembly on Wednesday had summoned the SUBEB executive to appear before it next week for an interface.

This followed a motion moved by the member representing Isu State constituency, Hon Ngozi Obiefule in the floor of the house.

According to Obiefule, the State of education in Imo is in a sorry state, and can only be revived by ascertaining vital information from the universal basic education board.

Reasons for the summon was not unconnected to perceived illegal redeployment of teachers working in different across the 27 LGA of the state.

Not only that the officials were accused of working against the progress of education in Imo, they are said to be fueling failure.

Against this backdrop, she prayed that the State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma be urged to declare state of emergency in the education sector.

It was also disclosed that in major schools across the State, the top officials of SUBEB redeploy teachers at will without minding if there are substitutes or teachers to carry-on the teaching work.

She cited that her investigation in some schools across Orlu zone alone, there are cases where 6 teachers could be transferred to another leaving only 1 or 2 in the schools.

Obiefule decried that in the light of the yearning for vocational or technical schools, there is every necessity to have well equipped functioning teachers, but the SUBEB Excos appear to be playing ‘Lord’ by issuing transfer at will.

In a related development, the house resolved to urge Imo State government on the need to employ more competent teachers.

They said the employment would handle the issue of shortage of teachers and competent ones to fight against illiteracy.

However, the Chief mover while briefing journalists in her office after the plenary said the motion had no intent to either witch-hunt or foil anyone’s plans, adding that for there to be a bright future, it must start with quality education.

The vibrant female lawmaker expressed optimism that governor Hope Uzodinma would add value to education sector at all levels, with the provision of both infrastructural and academic manpower.