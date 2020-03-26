Imo NUJ Hails Emelumba



The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Imo State Council wishes to congratulate you on your appointment and swearing in as the Commissioner for Information and Strategy Imo State by His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State.

NUJ sees your appointment as well deserved considering your track records in the past years as a seasoned journalist in different media houses in Nigeria that you have worked.

As the former Executive Assistant (Media) to former Governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa, we have no doubt that your tenure will be a successful one.

We urge you to continue to live up to expectations in your new assignment as Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

While felicitating with you on your appointment, we pledge the unalloyed support of the Council to you in your new assignment.

We urge you to carry the council, the journalists and all media stakeholders in the state along as you discharge your duties.