Ihiagwa Holds Massive COVID- 19 Sensitization Tour



By Tochi Onyeubi

Ihiagwa in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, has carried out the first recorded massive community sensitization exercise in the state, on the dreaded Corona virus pandemic.

The project which was fully funded by indigenes of the community home and abroad, was powered by the Ihiagwa Town Management Committee, under the leadership of Engr. Emeka Udokporo.

The two days awareness which took place on Monday and Tuesday had medical teams moving from kindred to kindred, in and around the community, explaining the dangers, prevention and precautionary measures to adopt in curbing further spread of the virus.

In an interview with the Chairman, ITMC, Engr. Emeka Udokporo, he listed, among measures put in place by the committee – the provision of alcohol based hand sanitizers for everyone resident in Ihiagwa and mounting of hand washing buckets at strategic locations in the community.

He also informed that, a food bank has been set up, specifically for indigent members of the community as he thanked well meaning indigenes including, the Mezie Ihiagwa, USA and Ihiagwa Progressive Association, London for their show of love and magnanimity.

Leading the medical team, Pharmacist Chidiebere Ajoku, called on the people to uphold global best practices as prescribed by the World Health Organization, through maintaining social distancing, regular and consistent hand washing and the use of alcohol based hand sanitizers.

He also advised them to shun fallacious statements making round and disbelief on the reality of the virus, as he showed the practical steps in proper hand washing techniques.

Speaking with the traditional ruler, HRH Eze Sir Lucky Ajoku, Ugochinyere I, Nnaochie III of Ihiagwa Ancient Kingdom, who was visibly impressed with the team that led the sensitization, he said the trends in the spread of the disease, has made it imperative for ITMC to carry out the project, for proper education and enlightenment.

He advised his subjects to take the information gathered during the sensitization serious and make sure to follow the precautions given by the health experts, in order to stay safe.