Mass Revolt Looms in Ihitte/Uboma LGA, As Ihitte Clan Decry Injustice on Governor’s Appointments

•Want Uzodinma To Revist His Choice of Aides In Ihitte/Uboma LGA

By Onyekachi Eze

Except the governor of Imo State takes the path of equity, fairness and balancing of political equation in political appointments in Ihitte/Uboma, people of Ihitte clan, a major component of the council would take to the streets to protest marginalisation of the people in the present sharing of appointments.

But for the inactivity in the social circle caused by Covid 19 pandemic lockdown, people of Ihitte clan would have flooded Government House, Owerri to protest against the exclusion of the area from appointments shared to Ihitte/ Uboma so far.

Ihitte and Uboma clans that make up the LGA have a sharing formula meant to pacify each of them under an equitable sharing formula.

In the present dispensation, Trumpeta noticed that against laid down principle for balancing of political sharing, Uboma has not only got more but carted every appointment governor Hope Uzodinma has made so far thereby fuelling complaints from Ihitte clan.

It was learnt that there is serious uneasy calm warranting mobilization for protests when it became apparent that the appointments made so far cheated Ihitte.

From Trumpeta findings, Uboma has benefited more with the appointment of a commissioner and now Transition Committee Chairman of the LGA the state government rolled out yesterday.

Our correspondent who got wind of the development during inquiries was told by an APC chieftain in the LGA, Prince Obioha Ndukwe that the people are not okay with the appointments so far considering that it favoured only one part of the council.

Apart from reiterating that the Commissioner, SA to the Governor are from Uboma, the just appointed Council Chairman is also an Uboma person.

Explaining further on the issues, Prince Ndukwe further confirmed of the planned protest but for the Corona virus pandemic.

He recalled that similar scenario almost came up during governor Rochas Okorocha’s tenure, but he was able to correct it early which averted public outcry.

According to him, the people pleaded that the position of the TC chairman be given back to Ihitte for equity and fairness which will bring peace in Ihitte/Uboma LGA.