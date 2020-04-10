Prince Alex Mbata Donates N20m To Imo State Govt To Fight Coronavirus

The fight to tackle the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Imo State has received a major boost, as former Pro Chancellor of Imo State University IMSU, Owerri, Prince Alex Mbata, has donated a whopping sum of N20 million naira to the Imo State Government.

Prince Mbata, who is also Chairman/CEO, ABM Global Industries, made the quiet donation to the State government on Thursday, April 9, 2020, as part of his contributions to contain the spread of the pandemic in the State.

Imo State is yet to record a case of coronavirus, which has infected more than 250 Nigerians in more than 15 States of the federation.

Close associates of Prince Mbata contend that he made the donation quietly, without undue media hype and noise because he believes that his contribution to fight the pandemic in his State is like a call to service.

One of Prince Mbata’s associates who spoke on condition of anonymity said “Prince Mbata is a man of few words and he believes that action speaks louder than words.

“He believes that the coronavirus pandemic has to be tackled head on and as an illustrious son of Imo State, he wants to make his contribution quietly to fight the pandemic, whether we have any recorded case of an infected person or not

“Prince Mbata is a man of few words and those who know him know that he believes that the good health and welfare of the people of the State is paramount in his mind.

“Prince Mbata also believes that a healthy Imo population is key to the economic development of Imo State and this is why he is a firm believer that the coronavirus must not be allowed to ravage our people”.

Prince Mbata hails from Ngwoma Obube in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, and is reputed to have made quiet but enormous contributions to uplift the welfare of the downtrodden in the society.

Prince Mbata’s donation to Imo State government is the first major financial aid to the Imo State Government in the fight against Covid-19 in the State.