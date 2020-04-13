Covid- 19: Traders Dares Govt TaskForce .As Attempt To Lockdown Afor Ogbe Fails



By Okey Alozie

Over the weekend, the attempt to lockdown major markets in Mbaise failed as the traders mostly butchers came out for riot on Friday and Saturday.

Even as the governor of Imo State relaxed the lockdown order on Friday to enable Christians go for Easter shopping, some taskforce members came to the major markets in Mbaise to stop buying and selling but met stiff resistance in the attempt to actualize their dream.

The taskforce members narrowly escaped death from the hands of aggrieved traders mainly butchers.

While at Afor Ogbe market, the butchers did not give the taskforce member breeding space to operate because of the havoc that the committee wrecked at the previous day, at Afor Oru market.

It could be recalled that the Governor locked down Imo and ordered that burial ceremonies, marriages and church activities including market activities should not hold again.

However, the lockdown policy was relaxed over the weekend, but it was quite unfortunate that the same taskforce members on Covid-19 and security were alleged to have stormed markets in Owerri zone to extort money from traders but met their water loo in Afor Ogbe market as butchers and other aggrieved traders almost killed them.