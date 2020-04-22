Coronavirus Pandemic Stops Ikeji Festival of Arondizuogu

The Covid-19 pandemic disease outbreak currently causing havoc globally has continued to hamper social life and activities.

Latest to be affected is the popular rich cultural ceremony that accompanies the Ikeji festival in Arondizuogu, Imo State which was supposed to commence yesterday Wednesday April 22nd.

A police report made available to Trumpeta and signed by the Imo Police Command PRO, SP Orlando Ikeokwu said the activities be moved to a late date

“It has come to the notice of the Imo State Police Command that the annual Ikeji Festival is scheduled to hold across all clans of Arondizuogu on Wednesday 22nd April, 2020.

“In view of the ravaging Covid-19 Pandemic, the Command wishes to remind the general public especially the people of Arondizuogu that the lockdown order of the State Government is still in force.

“The Command therefore wishes to use this medium to advise the organizers of the event to shelve this year’s festival to a later date when the pandemic would have been contained effectively.

“The command further warns that any person or group of persons found violating the executive order shall be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“Members of the public are advised to stay at home and be safe, for together we shall get through this difficult and unpleasant heath challenge. We remain in the business of providing safety and security to all and sundry even in the wake of the COVID-19 scourge.