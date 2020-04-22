Villagers Nab Suspected Homosexuals In Orlu Community .Police Investigate Involvement of Officer



The behavior of two male adults in a community in Orlu LGA of Imo State, suspected to be same sex act has landed them into trouble after they suffered maltreating in the hands of the people.

Trumpeta learnt that the two suspects (names not disclosed) were caught by the eagle eyes of community security in an uncompleted building in the community, called Umueze, at midnight hours.

One of those is alleged to be a member of the Nigeria Police Force, Imo State command. Dark in complexion, the policeman suspected to have engaged in the acts is from Umugboga, Amike, Orlu, stationed at the Mgbabano, checkpoint post, Nkwerre. He is said to be married. The second suspect, according to sources is a son to a popular photographer in Orlu LGA.

The community security revealed that the two suspects were traced into the house were they unholy act took place before they broke in and arrested them. Afterwards, they were taking to the community hall.

According to details, the said officer was scheduled to be at a checkpoint at Mgbabano town, Nkwerre LGA, before he suspiciously relocated to the uncompleted building.

Sources disclosed that the man always left his duty post to the uncompleted building for fun but luck ran out of them when some security men of Umueze community was checking around and heard noise from their location to observe that they were suspected of practicing same sex.

Trumpeta learnt that having discovered what they were doing, the rounded them up, tortured them till day break before residents came to see them.

Recovered from them were Walkie-talkie equipment.

Reacting on the matter on the subject matter, SODOMY/HOMOSEXUALITY the Imo State police command in a press statement made public Trumpeta got stated

“On the 21/4/2020 , upon information received through a phone call, the Divisional Police officer in charge of Nkwerre Division promptly moved into Umueze autonomous community in Orlu LGA, and rescued one F/NO.512351 CHIBUIKE UKAZU ‘M’ “

According the Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the youths of the community claimed to have caught the constable with one of his friend, name yet unknown but nicknamed ‘YELLOW’, in acts of homosexuality, as a result the youths pounced on them and beat them to stupor ,then took them to the Palace of traditional ruler before their rescue by the DPO and his team.

“The command therefore wish to warn members of the public to desist from taking laws into their hand by resorting to self help especially on infractions by the members of the Police or other security agencies, all are advised to report all grievances to the nearest Police station for prompt and decisive action.

“However, investigation into the matter has commenced with a view to unravel what actually transpired and if found culpable will face the wrath of the law” he added.