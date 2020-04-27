Francis Njoku Lifts Anara Community, Distributes Palliatives For Covid-19 Pandemic

By Stevenie Michaels

As the negative effect of Corona virus pandemic (Covid -19) continues to ravage the world, Nigeria inclusive, an illustrious son of Ama-Ano, Anara community in Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo State, Engr .Francis Njoku, also SSA to the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, IMHA Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins on Saturday distributed palliative to cushion the effects of the lockdown on them.

Presenting the relief material to his people at his community in Ama-Ano, Engr Francis said he embarked on the exercise to complement his boss’s gigantic donation and palliative intervention in Isiala Mbano LGA, saying as an aide, he decided to also walk in his footsteps.

Engr Njoku also seized the platform to educate his people about the dangers of Corona Virus and the need to practice social distancing, washing of hands regularly or using alcohol based sanitizer and avoiding touching their faces.

The vibrant Njoku who was full of praises for his boss said “The world is currently going through much challenges and our country Nigeria is also faced with similar situation. Today the Chief of Staff, COS to Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari – Abba Kyari was buried because of this dreaded disease. “

“We are witnessing community spreading and therefore must listen to our governor and follow best health practices so that we can all be alive to thank God for seeing us through “.

He enjoined his people to obey all government regulations rolled out in the fight against the pandemic.

Food items were shared to the people of Ama-Ano in Anara, as the visibly happy people thanked the Mr Speakers SSA for his kind gesture and support, praying that God should continue to provide for him..

Receiving the relief material, a cross section of the beneficiaries while receiving the palliative said Engr Njoku has put smiles on their faces saying his gesture would help relieve some burdens the people are bearing in these difficult times.