IPAC Cautions Imo Govt, Opposition Against Media War

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Imo State has cautioned the state government and opposition against engaging in a media war, saying it is capable of destabilizing the polity.

The council in a statement signed by its Chairman, Duru Benneth and Secretary, Onyekwere Donatus expressed dismay at the’ debilitating and devastating media war of calumny currently rearing its head in the state’.

It counseled the government and opposition to sheathe their swords for the good of the people.

The council also called on individuals, corporate bodies and political parties to help government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It equally advised the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to channel his energy into unfolding and pursuing programmes that would commend his administration to the people and avoid distractions.

It added that citizens are waiting to see government address issues like payment of salaries and pensions to workers and pensioners, unemployment, infrastructural development, healthcare and security of life and property.

The IPAC enjoined the opposition to offer constructive criticisms, saying no government functions well without a robust opposition.