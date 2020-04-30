Imo IPAC Blows Hot, Warns Imo Govt Against Duru, Onyekwere

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State chapter of Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has issued a warning note to the State government, led by Governor Hope Uzodinma to be weary of the likes of Mr Duru Benneth and Onyekwere Donatus, who they said parades themselves as Chairman and Secretary of the Council, respectively.

In a media release made available to Trumpeta Newspaper, signed by the IPAC Chairman and Secretary, Elder Ibe ThankGod and Prince Mike Nze, respectively,

they described the aforementioned as enemy of the Council whose target are to portray the image of IPAC as a ‘divided’ entity.

The press statement revealed that Mr. Duru and Mr. Onyekwere had presented themselves as Chairman and Secretary in a fabricated report made in one of the State based Newspapers.

According to the Chairman, Ibe posited that the said publication was targeted at advising the governor on how to govern the State, however asked if such ‘impostors like Duru and Onyekwere who are identical to illegality could advise ‘legality’.

“In the said publication, they had advised the State Governor and the opposition. One question that goes in the heart of the discerning mind is, does illegality proffer advice to legality? When a combination of weed and roguish character come out to proffer advice, you can imagine what they will be churning out as advice”. They said.

Speaking further, they opined that IPAC which stands as a body of all registered political parties as recognized by INEC stands for legality, pointing out that as at 6th February 2020, 74 political parties were de registered, of which NEPP and C4C, the parties which the said Duru Benneth and Onyekwere Donatus represent respectively were deregistered too by INEC for their inability to fulfil the conditions set by INEC.

It was however said that by their parties being deregistered, none of the two (Duru Benneth and Onyekwere Donatus) has no right whatsoever as to portray themselves as members, talk more of being Chairman and Secretary of IPAC.

They continued, “One wonders where the duo draws their powers from to still lay claim as chairman and Secretary in an organization where their membership ceases to exist by the very action of INEC, if not for the purpose of hoodwinking the government and the gullible individuals”.

Meanwhile, they called on Uzodinma’s led administration and the public to disregard any antics by Mr. Duru and Mr. Onyekwere as their membership in IPAC got terminated the very moment INEC deregistered their respective political parties.

