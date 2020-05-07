Covid- 19: Alloy Igwe Donates Food Items ..Sensitizes His People



By Stevenie Michaels

As a palliative measure to cushion the effect of Covid-19 in Umualoma Owerri Ebeiri Autonomous Community in Orlu Local government area,

The chieftain and a Philanthropist Chief Aloy Igwe doles out food Items to his people, The food items ranging from three hundred bags of 25 kg Rice ,four hundred cartons of Tummy Tummy Instant Noodles and one thousand, five hundred tubers of yams worth millions of cash to his people .

Chief Aloy Igwe (Chinemeze) is an illustrious son of Umualoma Owerri Ebeiri community in Orlu LGA,Imo State

Making this Donations the the beneficiaries are the 26 villages in Umualoma Owerri Ebeiri Community,

Chief Aloy Igwe (Chinemeze) said his beautiful wife and wonderful children are part of this gesture to support the laudable effort to cushion unsettling effects of the Covid -19 pandemic on many families and to put smiles on the faces of his people.

He enjoined the villagers to try as much as possible to abstain from one another at this time ,social distancing, adding that washing of hands regularly and sanitizing their hands will be good and abiding by rules and regulations that guides the prevention of the spread of Covid -19 is the only way for safety at the moment.

The food items was shared and delivered to the various families in the community,

Chief Aloy Igwe’s family is a household name when it comes to Charity and Philanthropy

He maintained that the warfare of his people was a priority and not an option adding that such gesture at it has will always be.

Chief Hycent Igwe ,the village Chief of Umuokekpu ,Chief (Sir) Boniface Agwukwa Okwaraoha the vice Chairman of Alaoma Traditional council and Engr.Dan Okparaoha the President General of Alaoma Community accompanied him on the show of his kind gesture.

They appreciated the donor for donating to his people said he has brought smiles to his people.

The people of the community expressed such joy as they expressed it through the different way displays as they prayed that God should continue to bless them for remembering them at a time like this.