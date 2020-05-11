Uproar Greets Uzodinma’s Plan To Review Certificates Of Occupancy From Mbakwe’s administration

By Onyekachi Eze

Governor Hope Uzodinma’s plot to revisit the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy, Cof O’s in Imo State made by the past administrations starting from late Michael Okpara and Sam Mbakwe administrations has raised serious concern in the State.

Barely four months in office, Uzodinma had last week while signing the newly amended land use act into law revealed his administration’s plans of revisiting land related matters with reference to allocations and Cof O’s from Mbakwe’s era.

This, Trumpeta gathered has caused enormous disaffection and worries among Imo people, especially as it borders on the years and timing of the action.

The”land use Charges” law makes it compulsory for re-certification of all Certificates of Occupancy (C of Os) in line with an automation process already in place.

The governor said every C of O issued from the days of Okpara and Mbakwe must be recertified, according to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwuike Nwachukwu revealed.

Against this backdrop, fears are rife that there could be more than the eye can see in this planned exercise many concerned residents feel would lead to victimization.

Another angle to the planned action is the fear of victimization especially among opposition family who feel the review could be a grand design targeted at those not comfortable with the administration of Uzodinma.

Those who spoke to Trumpeta under anonymity condition described the move as irrelevant, pointing out that governor Uzodinma should rather revisit land allocations made from Achike Udenwa time, and not Okpara and Mbakwe whose files may likely not be seen again.

According to a senior citizen in the State, he advised the governor not to waste time venturing into the matter, stressing that the aforementioned governors were embodiments of transparency and due process, and any action to recertify would amount to ridicule.

It was also discovered that lands acquired especially through allocations will equally be reviewed to ascertain their legality.

Others were of the opinion that where land issue erupted in Imo State was majorly from Rochas Okorocha’s era.

They submitted that land grabbing was allegedly on the increase, and not during Mbakwe’s era.

Interestingly, the governor was called to use the opportunity effectively to the overall interest of the masses, by not revoking properly allotted lands on the course of re-certification.