Tension in Oguta Community Over Death of Youth Killed by Police

There is uneasy calm in Ezi Orsu community in Oguta LGA of Imo State following the death of a youth named Chinedu Nwedo, last weekend.

The cause of the death is traced to two policemen who it was learnt allegedly crushed him to death with their vehicle while fleeing from a chaotic situation.

Trumpeta learnt that trouble started when two police men from Mopol 29,Awka, Anambra state, named Sergeant Ikiira Sunday while attempting to escape from a suspected oil bunkering operation at Egbema killed the decacesed in the process.

It was learnt that after a suspected successful operation at the pipeline belonging to one of the oil companies, which ran from Oguta oil fields to Ebocha , the men were accosted by the Youths of Egbema and Opuoma, plus the military men at Egbema. In an attempt to evade arrest, Trumpeta learnt that there was exchange of gunfire between the policemen and the army on the Opuoma road and in the process the police vehicle hit the victim, Chinedu who died on the spot.

From findings, Chinedu is the only son of his parents who are now deceased. He has n children from his wife, a young girl of about 21 years.

This newspaper noticed that after the incident, the corpse of the deceased and the suspected policemen were at the premises of the traditional ruler of Eziorsu, Eze Victor Ijeoma. The DPO of Oguta and the Honourable member representing Oguta state constituency, Barr. Frank Ugboma were also were at the Eze’s place later a government functionary, Barr Dibiagwu, turned up.

When contacted, the Imo State Police Command confirmed the incident and added that investigation on the matter has commenced.