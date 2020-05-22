Police Parades

Following the public outcry last week by students of Federal University of Technology , Owerri, over the gruesome murder of a student in the institution, the Police command has paraded the killers.

Addressing newsmen yesterday the CP informed that the killers of late Leo Micah Isiah were arrested at Willow wood hotel and have made confessional statements.

“On 10/05/2020 at about 1540hrs at Udi in Enugu State, SARS operatives arrested four kidnappers; they are (1). Godson Chimezie ‘m’ 28 years old from Nwangele LGA of Imo State, (2). Emmanuel Amadi ‘m’ 28 years old from Ngor-Okpala LGA of Imo State, (3). Innoson Udeze ‘m’ 45 years old and (4). Eze Simon ‘m’ 23 years old both from Nsude Udi LGA of Enugu State; and (5). L/cpl Ifeanyi Nwaiwu ‘m’ of Ogwa in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State, a serving member of Nigerian Army School of Military Engineer (NASMEN) Makurdi. “

“They were arrested on 02/05/2020 at Willow Wood Hotel, Owerri, in connection with the kidnapping/murder of one Leo Micah Isiah ‘m’ who lived at Akwakwuma in Owerri North LGA of Imo State. Their victim’s Ash coloured Lexus car Model RX350 with Reg. No. AKL 785 AG was taken away. Through painstaking/discreet investigation, the suspects were rounded up.”

” Upon interrogation, they confessed to the crime and led operatives to where the decomposing corpse of their victim was recovered. Corpse has been deposited at Federal Medical Centre Owerri (FMC) morgue. Two of the suspects who wore Army camouflage at the time of arrest, confessed they were dismissed soldiers.”

“It is interesting to note that in the recent times in Owerri and its environs, criminals have been using military camouflage while robbing or kidnapping unsuspecting members of the public. Investigation is still in progress.”