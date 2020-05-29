A Peep Into The Upcoming Motions And Bills

Motions:

•Motion to call for the official accreditation of all revenue agents and taskforce members working in the State by the Imo State government.

This motion is chiefly sponsored by Hon Eddy Obinna. Co-Sponsors are: Honorables; Paschal Okolie, Emeka Nduka, Philip Ejiogu, Johnson Duru, Dominic Ezerioha, Cyriacus Okoro, Samuel Otuibe, and Samuel Ogbunikpa.

••The second motion is entitled, motion to urge the government of Imo State to develop and implement new master plan to enable Imo State create a new economic hub such similar to Aba in the old Imo State.

The sponsor of this motion is Hon Uju Onwudiwe. Co-Sponsors include: Honorables; Arthur Egwim, Johnson Duru, Paschal Okolie, Ngozi Obiefule, Emeka Nduka, and Dominic Ezerioha.

Bills:

•H.A.B.59: A bill for a law to provide for the licensing and control of oil mills in Imo State and for related matters (second reading), and care of the Majority Leader.

•H.A.B. 11: A bill for a law to abolish the osu caste system, by prescribing stringent punishment both for the practice thereof and the enforceability of any disability arising therefrom and for purposes connected therewith (second reading).

Chief sponsor is Hon. Arthur Egwim, with the following Co-Sponsors: Honorables; Johnson Duru, Philip Ejiogu, Obinna Okwara, Dominic Ezerioha, Kanayo Onyemaechi, Uju Onwudiwe.

•H.A.B. 13: A bill for a law to halt Foreign Medical Tourism for public servants in Imo State and for other matters connected thereto (second reading), chiefly sponsored by Hon Uju Onwudiwe. Co-Sponsored by Honorables; Okechukwu Onyekanma, Uche Ogbuagu, Chigozie Nwaneri, Ngozi Obiefule, Kanayo Onyemaechi, Arthur Egwim, Johnson Duru, and Obinna Okwara.

~Under adjournment, notice of presentation of bills, there are four bills comprising of the following;

•A bill for a law to amend the Imo State of Nigeria Traditional Rulers, Autonomous Communities and allied matters law No. 15 of 2016 (as amended), by Executive order.

•A bill for a law to domesticate the compulsory treatment and care for victims of gunshots act, 2017 and for other related matters.

•A bill for a law to establish the Imo State free maternal and under five health care services program and other matters connected thereto.

•Lastly, a bill for a law to make it compulsory for all disabled persons in Imo State origin to acquire skills in existing technical schools and skill acquisition centers in Imo State and other matters connected therewith.