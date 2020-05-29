House Members Become strangers again on Concorde Road

If there is a group, or arm of government that is constantly on the move and yet to get a stable abode since 2011, it should be the State legislature.

Since the time of Okorocha, members of the House of Assembly, and mace have suffered the stress of moving office equipment and property from the gigantic complex off Porthacourt Road to the Concorde Road where the Ojukwu Centre is located. Reason is because the members always quit their complex to the Ojukwu Centre to allow for reconstruction of the dilapidated building.

During Okorocha’s first tenure as Imo governor, the House moved from its original abode to Ikemba Ojukwu center along Heroes square.

Later, they returned after acclaimed reconstruction that gulped millions.

The Ojukwu center at Heroes square has finally become a place of refuge, as Members have moved again to the location to give way for another renovation.

Of course, the poor state of the Imo Assembly complex is the reason for the shift.

Until the main place is fixed to standard, the members remain visitors along the Concorde Hotel boulevard.