IMSU Opens Up On Adobi Obasi’s Tenure

Following the controversy surrounding the tenure of IMSU VC Chancellor, the management has issued a statement to clarify the matter.

Trumpeta learnt that from the statement of Mr. F: delis Eze, one could discern that he is grossly ignorant of the working of the Nigerian University System and indeed the relevant Provisions of the Imo State University Law No. 5, of 2004 in respect of the appointment of Vice-Chancellor.

Though, Mr. Fidelis Eze may hi’ e been acquainted with the practices in the civil service, perhaps the Ministry of Education where he is said to work, he does not know the working of the University and the regulations and procedures governing the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in the University System. Acting and substantive appointments in the ‘ Adversity are distinct and separate. There is no time the period of acting appointment in the University is made part and parcel of the tenure of a regular or substantive appointment of staff. No such provision equally exists in the Imo State U::P University Law No. 5, of 2004. The first schedule, section 6(2) subsection 6, of the 1 – La v of the University clearly stipulates thatthe Vice-Chancellor shall hold off :e for a single term of five years from date of appointment.

Prof. AdaobiObasi’s appointment followed all due procedures as enunciated in section 6(2) subsection 2 of the f diversity Law. Her appointment letter duly stipulates that her appointment letter duly stipulates that her appointment as Vice- Chancellor of Imo State UniversityOwerri took effect from November 2016. Therefore, her tenure of office is legitimately expected to elapse by October 2021. There is no such provision in the Imo State University Law No. 5 of 2004 which stipulates that if an Acting Vice-Chancellor and spends more than 6 (six) months in acting capacity and then appointee as substantive Vice-Chancellor, the period spent in acting position would automatically form part of the period of substantive appointment. I stand to be corrected.

We believe the Visitation Panel did its work without fear or favour.