Imo Communities On Fire As IMHA YANKS Off New Autonomous Communities …Set To Merge Autonomous Communities



The recent news by Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA) to reduce the number of Autonomous Community in the State has been uncovered and this moves has started to create tension and palpable fear among communities, leaders, president generals and traditional rulers in various communities.

An indication of Ihitte Akata in Oru East Local Government and Mboma Emii Autonomous in Owerri North L.G.A. where the PGs and the Ezes are at loggerhead. Some leaders of this community who spoke to our roving reporter on the condition of anonymity disclosed that the state government move is to witch-hunt in fighting some of the communities where they perceived not being loyal to them.

Also the position of the assembly is an indirect way of forcing the traditional rulers and communities to accept the present government to fulanizie the communities which is an indication that some of the communities will resist every attempt by the government to build schools for Almajiris in the state.

Continuing, palpable fear grips Imo Communities.as the state house of Assembly billed to merge all newly created autonomous communities from 1999 till date into their old recognized communities, recalled that former Governor collected 6 million from various autonomous communities as counterpart funding to site a small scale industry as part of former Governor Okorocha’s Industry and factory creation policy this moves from IMHA is sequel to fallout from the House of Assembly Complex sitting over the weekend, disclosed that the high number of communities and traditional institutions in the state are creating problems to this administration.

Indication from the Assembly on Thursday resolved to cancel everything about the Community Government Council C.G.C,

The communities have vowed to resist these moves from the IMHA and have called on them to refrain from such moves and concentrate on the job of which they were voted to do.

It is on record that Imo State is the most peaceful in the country and the Assembly should trade with caution as the communities involve have vowed to resist such moves and the trouble that will come out of it will definitely turn the state into a war zone saying that to be fore warned is to be for arm.