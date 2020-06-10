Imo Community Leader, Oweaya Advocates Good Governance, Environmental Management, Commends Catholic Archbishop, Ozisa FM



BY Onyeananam Edmund

A Community Leader in Imo State Chief Hon. Dr. Christian Oweaya Anukam KSM (Agbawodike Izu Owere) has stressed the need for Imo Government, the clergy and the entire Imolites to intensify efforts geared toward strengthened the socio-infrastructure of the state.

Speaking with Newsmen at OZISA FM premises, the astute community leader said the collaborative efforts of Government officials, and those governed will go a long way to transform the state for good.

He said, “I am Chief Hon. Chief Hon. Dr. Christian Oweaya Anukam KSM

Agbawodike Izu Owere I came to talk about Imo State ever since, I have not visited OZISA FM, what I came to do today is to talk about Imo State but I will start from OZISA FM, I am thanking God for the OZISA F.M, a great medium instituted by Archbishop A.J.V Obinna, also thanking all the Catholic Priests and other people who assisted, Priests like father George Nwachukwu, father Ray Nereogu and father Bonnaventure Opara of Annunciation Catholic Parish, Imo Housing New Owerri, who made it possible for us to hear the bell by 5:30am and 6am for the angelus over the amplifier. Even by 12pm and 5pm for Angelus.

“I advise workers in OZISA FM to know that their address is the Cathedral anyone who visits and talks there should remember that the address is Cathedral and I also want to commend Nonso Nkwa and his co-workers. That due to their work, they are well known there should note that their Address is Cathedral. I also thank the Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma, for continuity, I urge him not to

allow anything to make him derail from the work.

I also want to commend those officials who are cleaning the state led by GM Entraco McDonald Ebere. I advise the them to procure more waste bin and extend it to Imo site and. services Imo Housing and Umuguma road that is why they refused seems to be much at New Owerri. I also commend the opening of Manhole to consolidate the plan of former Entraco Chairman who moved then to open manholes, Lolo Rose T.C.K Osuji and her son told me that the Ihedioha Entraco came to work there some time ago because the fence was down, I was driving down when I saw them. I advised ENTRACO to dig the gutter deeper so as to get the original gutter dug by Sam Mbakwe so as to allow water to flow properly. The former ENTRACO Chairman however tried.

“Those working the manhole at Wetheral by Okigwe road are trying, but there should be wire guaze to hold back debris by each entrance.

Finally our Governor, I am begging, please pay Pensioners, and Civil servants things are hard now, people received salary before, it was hard then, how much more now? We don’t have industries in Imo State or factory. Security is also very important, youths should be employed in their various LGA’s to secure lives and property and carryout other activities, the youths have many things to do they know those who leave and enter their LGA’s and we have enough lands that can be used for farming in all the LGA’s or else they will be hungry to the extent that they eat themselves. The fact that village dwellers come out to town to but Agricultural Products is wrong. We are behind the youths, the youths should be employed and paid, we have larger funds, know that the local government funds is what used to cause problem.