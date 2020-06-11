Council Chairman Offers N.5m For Information On Ihitte Uboma Killings

By Okey Alozie

The Interim Management Committee Chairman of Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State, Hon Engr Chike Olemgbe has swung into action to expose those behind the incessant killings in the LGA.

The chairman who held a security meeting with the Royal fathers and stakeholders of the affected communities in the LGA resolved that the perpetrators will not go free, adding that anybody with useful information on how to get to the root of the inseasant killings will be rewarded with the sum of N500,000 without delay.

Our source revealed that for more than 10 years now people from Umuchiaku village in Lowa Autonomous community in Ihitte Uboma LGA have been witnessing killings of women in the Area.

Trumpeta learnt that “it started with one late Oluchi Njoku in 2006 and another woman from Umuike (Okata) Autonomous Community in Ihitteuboma was found murdered and dumped at Mbaraocha in Uzunaomi autonomous community on the 9th of March 2020.

Thereafter, two people, Mr Bernard Emeka and Chidinma Nwokorie, both from the above mentioned communities went missing and later their Bodies were found inside a ditch” the source revealed.

This Newspaper gathered that the Traditional Rulers of the area apart from condemning the act have resolved that all hands must be on deck to fish out those behind the killings.

Records showed that the latest was the killing of Mrs Susana Iwuoha who hails from Umuchiaku village in Lowa.

Information revealed that Mrs Susana Iwuoha was s allegedly trangled to death inside her farm.

Investigative report revealed that the deceased Susana Iwuoha who had earlier gone to weed her farm with her daughter on Tuesday, later again went to harvest cassava but never returned.

It was gathered that the daughter of Susana who complained of being tired, pleaded with her late mother to do another thing at home.

Problem was said to have started when the deceased was yet to return home.

Out of curiosity, the daughter and the elder sister went insearch of her mother (Susana) at the farm and saw her lifeless body. It was suspected that she was allegedly strangled to death. The Traditional Ruler of the community Aku 1 of Umuchiaku Lowa autonomous community Eze Dr George Elugo when contacted, said that the matter has been transferred to the Police for further investigations.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) when contacted to confirm the story said the Divisional Police Officer (D.P.O) in Ihitteuboma is yet brief him on the matter.