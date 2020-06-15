Covid -19: Onicha Uboma Diaspora Forum Donates Palliatives To Indigenes

Tunji Adedeji

Onicha Uboma Diaspora Forum,a group made-up of illustrious sons and daughters of Onicha Uboma based in USA ,Canada and Europe have donated palliatives worth #2million naira to the seven villages in Onicha Uboma, Ihitte Uboma LGA of Imo State to cushion the negative effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The items distributed which include 63 bags of 50kg rice, 35 bags of beans were immediately handed over to each villages for equitable distribution.

Mr Theodore Uzoma Chukwudi Nwokonkwo, Chairman of the Coordinating Committee Diaspora Forum, while making the presentation at the community Town Hall around HRH .Eze Barr Abel Osuji palace, said the group made up of indigenes based in abroad found it necessary to support their kith and kins.

He described the initiative as humanitarian effort to contain the ravaging hunger and alleviate the sufferings occasioned by the dreaded Covid 19 scourge.

The Coordinating Chairman of Committee Diaspora Forum while speaking on the need to observe social distancing, advised the community Chairmen to always educate people on the need to avoid large gatherings.

He said :”The donation is strictly for Onicha Uboma people not leaders and not politically motivated but a gesture of goodwill towards every house hold . Our sons and daughters have given the little that they have. I advise the community leadership to use their good office to share everything equitably.”

He maintained that Onicha Uboma Diaspora Furum will continue to make this kind of gesture, assuring that the second phase would commence by December.

In his vote of thanks, Nze Alex Osueke, Palace Secretary who represented the traditional ruler, Eze Abel Osuji ,Ukaji lll of Onitcha Uboma was full of praises for the donors , even as he enjoined the community to pray for all those who made it possible.

While warning against any form of rancour while distributing the items,he thanked the donors for their generosity and care for them,assuring that they would put it in good use.

He further advised that no one should short changed in the sharing process.

Members of the Onicha Uboma Diaspora Forum who provided palliatives to their Indigenes include: Vitalis Achor Edih ,Mazi Okechukwu Onwuka ,Chigozie Nwaiwu ,Bro Emmanuel Ezeh , Ngozi Ogoke _nee_ Ejike ,Chidinma Okocha nee_ Osuji ,Bro Emma Chinedu Ejike Jude Ezeh ,Daniel,nwuka ,Ogechukwu Ezeh , Bro Samuel Ugori,Joy Samuel Ugori ,Chief Orji Osuigwe ,Bro Vincent Nwokorie ,Bro Nnamdi Eguh , Uzoma Osuji , Izuchukwu Ekpeke ,Nnanna Osuji ,Chijioke Osuji ,Fiona Osuji ,Bro Aristotle Onyema Onumuo , Kate Agbim _nee_ Okoroji.

Others include Ifeoma Osuji _nee_ Nwokeafor ,Oluchi Ejike ,Bro Ikechukwu Ihesinulo ,Nnenna Ejelonu _nee_ Eguh ,Chimaobi Onuegbu , Benny Ezeibekwe _nee_ Ejike ,Bro Chima Kizito Ezeh , Sis. Chisom Osuji ,Chisom Peter-Clever Ugori,Dr. Okey Ogbonna ,Onyekachi Ogah nee Okonkwo ,Ngozi Dike nee Osuji ,Sister Edna Udobong _nee_ Eguh ,Sister Ethel Odiazor nee Osuji ,Bro Kenneth Osuji ,Sister Ngozi Okituama _nee_ Eguh, Bro. Moses Ucheoma ,Sister Elizabeth Ogbonna ,Chioma Anukam _nee_ Ucheoma ,Barr. Chukwudi Ogbonna ,Bro Kingsley Onwuka ,Chekwube Njoku ,Ikechukwu Temple Iroagbaka ,Chukwuma Gideon Iroagbaka ,Friday Akpan .