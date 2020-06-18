Assembly Vibes; One Year Of 9th House: Imo Assembly Lawmakers @ Glance

One Year Of 9th House:

Imo Assembly Lawmakers @ Glance

Twenty seven lawmakers of Imo State House of Assembly marked their one year in office last week Saturday, June 13, 2020.

The 9th House, 3rd Assembly under the leadership of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins may have recorded certain achievements in line with the rules of legislation.

In this edition of Trumpeta Assembly Vibes, it x-ray of how the legislators have fared is taking centre stage.

The major areas of assessment will border on legislative business or law making, presentation of bills by respective lawmakers, absenteeism from plenary sessions, most vocal in the chambers, and constituency representation.

Aside from Executive bills that have been passed into law and duly assented by the governor, only one remain a private member bill which was the first bill Uzodinma signed into law.

Others as may be listed on this space are on notice of presentation by individual lawmakers.

The number one person in the House is the Speaker, Chiji Collins, representing Isiala Mbano State constituency. By his position as the first citizen of the 9th House, he is neither expected to present bill nor motion, but rather be the arbiter and sponsor bills and motions through others.

On dressing, the Isiala Mbano lawmaker at times appear corporate or casual with his recent ‘3Rs’ face cap which makes him an extension of the Executive arm, Chiji is seen as somehow perfect and doesn’t take any chances.

FRANK UGBOMA: If there is one man in the house that deserves an award for standing unperturbed in the House, it goes to the Oguta representive.

The bill sponsored by Ugboma so far is the only non executive bill that was passed into law and assented by governor Hope Uzodinma’s after two weeks in office, the Criminal Justice Administration act in the high courts and magistrates’ courts of Imo State and connected purposes or incidental therefrom.

Other bills standing in his name are; A law to establish magistrates’ courts and for the appointment of magistrates, justices of the peace and other officers of such courts and for connected purposes thereto. It has passed the 2nd reading and on the committee stage.

A Law to repeal the rent control and recovery of premises edict 1985, the landlord and tenant recovery edict 1994, and to regulate rights and obligations under tenancy agreements and their relationship between the landlord and the tenant including the procedure for the recovery of premises and for connected purposes, also on the committee stage.

8/10.

EDDY OBINNA: The member representing Aboh Mbaise constituency is another lawmaker that has exhibited good traits to watch. Not only that his dress code speaks more about his exposure to American life, he is always present at plenary sessions, even during off days.

Apart from the plethora of motions in his name, he has a bill entitled, ‘A bill to establish Imo State of Nigeria waterfront and water Resources Development Agency’.

Though, Obinna is at war with majority of his constituents who are yet to forgive him for dumping the PDP platform for APC that brought him into power, he is unrelenting.

7/10.

UJU ONWUDIWE: Among the two female lawmakers in Imo Assembly is Hon Uju Onwudiwe representing Njaba LGA. A seasoned lawmaker having been part of the immediate past House, Onwudiwe has presented over eight bills within the past one year, but non has been passed into law.

The bills are; A Bill to establish drivers training institute in Imo State; Violence Against Peoples’ Prohibition (VAPP) bill; A bill for the establishment of cancer centre and related matters; Others include; A bill for the law to restrain public officers from seeking for medical treatment abroad; A bill for a law to make it compulsory for children of public servants to study in schools in Nigeria and other related matters connected thereto; A bill for a law to establish the Imo State free maternal and under five health care services program and other matters connected thereto; A bill for a law to make it compulsory for all disabled persons of Imo State origin to acquire skills in existing technical schools and skill acquisition centres in Imo State, and other matters connected therewith. Finally, a bill to repeal the Cooperative Societies Edict Of 1993 and to establish Cooperative Societies Law, 2020, and other matters connected Thereto.

She is exceptional in her dressing bequeathing her name ‘Igolo Njaba’. On rating, 7/10.

After Uju Onwudiwe comes DOMINIC EZERIOHA, representing Oru West LGA. He is the mouth piece of the 9th House as he chairs the House committee on Information.

He has never been caught unprepared, and a strong voice in the Collins Chiji’s led House. Some of his pending bills waiting for House inputs before the house are; A bill for a law to amend Owerri Capital Development Authority Edict, 1977;

A bill for a law to amend Imo State Broadcasting Corporation Law, 1978; and a bill for a law to amend Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) and other incidentals thereto, 2010 Law No.13.

7/10.

Another lawmaker that has shown preparedness for law making is the member for Ihitte/Uboma, Hon MICHAEL ONYEMAECHI NJOKU. His youthfulness among the elderly ones in the chamber doesn’t deter him from dishing out sound and germane argument. He is a fashion conscious lawmaker and regular to plenary sessions.

So far, he has a notice of presentation of bill which is ‘a bill for the amendment of fire service law and other matters connected thereto.

6/10.

UCHE OGBUAGU: Ikeduru representive is one of the great assets in the 9th House. Before his emergence as the Majority Leader, Ogbuagu was remarked for his absence from sitting, not until he ascended the position of majority leader.

A well known comedian, he has not ceased from making people to laugh even in the chamber at the expense of serious business of legislation.

However, as the Majority leader, all the recently assented executive bills were presented through his office.

He has good eloquence and mastery of English language. Ogbuagu has also done well in the area of constituency representation.

8/10.



Danger:

Imo Assembly Complex At The Brink Of Collapse, Part Of The Building Falls

There are strong indications that the main Imo State House of Assembly complex may collapse even before the reconstruction work begins.

The eagle eyes of Trumpeta Assembly vibes witnessed that the deteriorated complex which has served for over 35 years is already falling off.

Recall that past administration of Rochas Okorocha claimed of reconstructing the gigantic building during the 8 years he held sway as Imo governor.

Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha also came onboard and embarked on series of inspection and sampling, and talked about repairs before he left.

But the current status of the building is not anything to write about, as the pitiable state of the complex forced the lawmakers to relocate to the temporary site, at the Ikemba Ojukwu center..

Although all machineries are said to have been put in motion by governor Hope Uzodinma’s government towards overhauling the complex, the condition of the place is far from mere reconstruction.

The PVCs, inside and outside walls are all dangerously cracked which would need the services of construction experts to fix.

Meanwhile, feelers have it that instead of wasting the State’s scarce resources in reconstructing the place, it would be better to demolish it and start off new Assembly complex since the foundation of the old one is obviously weak and collapsing.



Coronavirus Scare:

Lawmakers, Staff Took To Their Heels

The popular adage that ‘it is only a tree that hears it would be cut down and still stand, while in the case of humans, they run for their lives’ best describes what is happening in the State Assembly.

On breaking the news of lawmakers who allegedly tested positive for the covid-19 pandemic, all the members, their aides and Assembly staff have fled the complex for safety.

Even when the identity of the victims are yet to be disclosed, the news alone has sent shivers down their spines.

It was discovered that after the members were tested on Tuesday, the complex became a deserted area.

Those who still stood firm were heavily armed with protective gear, face masks and gloves with social distancing mode of greeting.

In the mean time, the house has embarked on a compulsory 2 weeks break and self isolation, and to resume for legislative business till further notice.