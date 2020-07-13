IMO SPORTS: 3’R’ Govt Poised to Revamp Lost Glories –Ikenna Nlemigbo ..To Brainstorm with Stakeholders on Way Forward_ ..Meets Imo All Stars

The SA on Sports & Youth Development, Hon Ikenna Nlemigbo has revealed the intention of the ‘Shared Prosperity’ administration of Gov Hope Uzodinma to resurrect and revive sports enterprise in the state.

In a chart with Trumpeta Sports Desk on Saturday when he visited the Imo All Stars Int’l at the Dan Anyiam stadium Owerri, Hon Nlemigbo said like his boss that he is diligently taking account of the situation and at the right time in line with the 3’R’ Mantra of Reconstruction, Recovery and Rehabilitation efforts towards revamping sports sector shall be unfolded.

“We are looking towards resurrecting the sports enterprise and we are seriously looking into the formations that governs sports in the state with the view of getting the best out of it instead of just doing something so we can be praised.

“Just as the Governor has done with the Salary and Pension issues and got it right, this government is determined to look at necessary details that will help us achieve the best possible result in the sports sector.

” After the internal reorganization, we hope with the approval of His Excellency to push for the hosting of the National Sports Festival which I strongly believe will give us a focal point and proper direction.

“As you already know, the Sports Festival is a national competition with international games and it will afford us the opportunity to take a a holistic look at all sports and the chance to build and upgrade our facilities.

“You would also agree with me that hosting such a tournament will not only help to revamp sports in the state, it will also also rub off on other sectors like taurism with the influx of people during the games, attraction of Federal attention to the state with the Hoteliers, Bus & Taxi -Imo drivers, Restaurants and other food vendors in the state positively feeling.

“ The impact will ofcourse get to our hinter land areas since the three Zones of the state shall be involved, not forgetting our teaming youths that will be meaningfully and gainfully engaged and tranied to become future champions as we shall also be aiming to host to win.

The SA on Sports and Youth Development also spoke about his intention (If approved by the Governor) to meet with Imo state sports Stakeholders especially retired athletes and seasoned administrators to ascertain what went wrong and how Imo dropped drastically from the ladder of sports.

He said that the state and the 3’R’ administration is also fortunate to have the Deputy Chief Staff (Administration), Dr Patrick Ekeji whom he described as a seasoned and successful sports administrator adding that they cannot afford to get things right with people like a former Super Eagles Player, Director General National Spots Commission.

Hon Nlemigbo who also eulogised the antecedents and leadership style of Governor Hope Uzodinma especially his diligent and meticulous way of tackling issues for the best result also said they would try to look at the template arrived at during the Sports Summit under the previous administration but added that they can only do so if it doesn’t fall contrary to the new norm of life occasioned by the COVID -19 pandemic disease outbreak which has changed the narrative of doing things including sports globally.

He expressed that every decision and activity must be in conformity with the NCDC health guideline.

